Suspect arrested in Rosslyn Ave. homicide

Jackson police have arrested 28-year-old Larry Simon, aka Pookie Lee, for the murder of Jelontay Hobson Thursday morning

The shooting occurred on Rosslyn Avenue, near West Capitol Street, in north west Jackson.

The blue Chevy Suburban he was seen leaving the scene in has since been recovered by police.

Simon turned himself in to police headquarters Thursday evening. The investigation is ongoing.

