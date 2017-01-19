TRAFFIC ALERT: I-55 slow going in both directions due to weather, wrecks

I-55 is at a stand-still in several places where wrecks have shut down traffic lanes.

One wreck is on I-55 south at Northside Drive and the Meadowbrook Exit. Two lanes are blocked in this area as emergency officials work to clear the scene.

MDOT estimates one hour for this scene to be clear.

The second wreck is at I-55 south at Waterworks Curve. There are major delays and traffic appears to be at a standstill in this location.

Avoid I-55 on your commute to work if at all possible.

Both northbound and southbound lanes are crawling because of the weather and wrecks in the area.

We have crews working to get details on these wrecks.

