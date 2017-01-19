CONSIDER THIS: Jackson’s Future

This week the Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership held its annual meeting. The featured speaker was Hatton Smith, a business leader in Birmingham, Alabama.

Smith has taken an active role in revitalizing downtown Birmingham. It is an impressive story and something that we could replicate in downtown Jackson.

In Birmingham, the redevelopment is driven by the business community working collaboratively with the city’s political leaders. That model has been successful across the country.

There are some of those projects underway in Jackson, but the bigger initiatives are government driven. The new Trade Mart will be an impressive upgrade to the Coliseum complex, the Market to Museum trail will be a welcome green space amenity.

The opening of the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum and Museum of Mississippi History later this year will be significant. And if State leaders approve a Capitol Improvement District plan this year, that will bring vital upgrades to the city center.

Consider This:

One of the biggest hurdles keeping Jackson from reaching its true potential is the mistrust between the business community, local city leaders, and state leaders. Until these groups bridge that divide we will continue to fall short. Businesses will see tremendous benefits from this progress, and just like Birmingham, the Jackson metro business community will have to lead that charge.

