AG Hood outlines budget needs in letter to legislative leaders

Attorney General Jim Hood sent the attached letter to legislative leaders this week, outlining the fiscal 2018 budget needs for the Attorney General’s Office.

AG Hood called on legislators to fund anticipated expenses to defend the state against the U.S. Department of Justice’s mental health lawsuit.

He again warned that the Crime Victim Compensation Fund and Law Enforcement and Firefighters Disability Fund would run out of money without legislative action to support those vital services.

