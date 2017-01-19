MS GOP Chairman elected to leadership of RNC Southern Region

Mississippi Republican Party Chairman Joe Nosef was elected as a leader of the Southern Region of the Republican National Committee (RNC) Thursday morning. In this capacity, Nosef will serve as a Vice-Chairman of the RNC.

The election took place in Washington, DC as part of the RNC’s series of winter meetings this week. Chairman Nosef will lead the Southern Region of the RNC alongside South Carolina National Committeewoman, Cindy Costa.

Governor Phil Bryant released the following statement today congratulating Chairman Nosef on his new leadership role:

"I congratulate my good friend and Mississippi Republican Party Chairman Joe Nosef on being elected this morning to an important leadership role for the Southern Region of the Republican National Committee. Our region is one of the most important to our Party, and Joe will do a tremendous job in this new national leadership role.”

“I appreciate the opportunity Governor Bryant gave me to serve on the RNC, which made attaining this leadership position possible,” said Chairman Nosef. “I believe it is extremely important that we use our regional organizations within the committee to directly support our new RNC leadership. This will help provide the important continuity of responsibility that will be critical to the success of our new Chairwoman, Ronna McDaniel.”

