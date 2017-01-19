Morning storms damage Magee homes

Several homes were damaged on Pine Grove Road in Magee when the storm moved through Thursday morning.

Neighbors, family, and friends have been helping a family dig through the rubble and salvage what they can. Two people, A husband and wife, were inside when the storm moved through the area. They say they took shelter in the tub and waited for the storm to pass over.

A huge tree in their backyard was uprooted and thrown across the yard.

Lots of trees are down all along Pine Grove Road and also minor damage to several other homes.

