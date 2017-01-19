YMCA chosen to host career development programs

It's a partnership you might not expect: The Mississippi Department of Human Services, the Hinds County Sheriff's Office, and the YMCA, teaming up to help at-risk youth.

The YMCA will be operating Community Youth Career Development Centers, helping build career skills, providing vocational training, and so on, for children aged 12 to 18.

"This age is actually an age where children need more support," explained Janet Reihle, Director of Metropolitan YMCA of Mississippi. "And often those job skills and life skills, as well as just someone to just champion their progress, we feel we can help them reach their full God-given potential."

The Sheriff's Office, as well as schools and families, will recommend candidates to the Y.

"We are always the first to say, the children don't have anything to do. Well now, the door's open," said Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason.

Federal funds through the Department of Human Services are paying for the program.

"When we get the right entities involved, such as the YMCA, you have the capacity to handle a lot of children at one time or already have a presence in the community," said Mississippi Department of Human Services Executive Director Garrett Shields. "We do see a lot of intervention and a lot of positive results out of sub-grants such as this."

The Youth Centers will span across 14 counties in Mississippi, starting Monday, January 23rd.

The counties involved are Hinds, Rankin, Madison, Copiah, Lincoln, Adams, Pike, Lee, Lauderdale, Lowndes, DeSoto, Panola, Warren, and Washington.

