City crews bring relief to homeowner overwhelmed by flooded yard

Rains drenched the metro area Thursday, causing some residents to cringe as water crept closer to their homes. Relief came to one south Jackson homeowner when the city responded.

"I was afraid it was going to damage my air conditioner," said Mary Gardner, pointing the to pool of water in her front yard.

With each passing hour, the Glenstone Circle resident watched anxiously as rain water collected. The storm drain at her curb overflows.

The retired teacher said she repeatedly called the city but has only gotten the runaround and even an attitude when explaining the problem.

"I want the city to be more concerned about the citizens," said Gardner. "When we call I want them to take our problems seriously".

Gardner, who has lived in her home for 19 years, said she's called the city for more than a month about the clogged storm drain and flooded yard.

"This is the first time that they have come out," said Gardner.

Much to her surprise Thursday, City of Jackson crews arrived with a vacuum truck. A hose in the water above the storm drain began pumping out the leaves and other items that had accumulated.

"I want the city to take our tax dollars, put it on the streets, the sewage, the drainage because it is a problem," she said. "It's a serious problem with me and for our neighbors".

The effects of Thursday's rain weren't only seen in South Jackson.

Residents in Belhaven and near downtown, as well as other parts of the city continue to deal with an aging infrastructure.

