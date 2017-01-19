Mississippians gear up to be a part of Inauguration festivities

It's inauguration eve and Mississippi will be well represented for the big event.

"It's kind of getting more exciting as the days go by, as you can imagine," said Mississippi Republican Party Chairman Joe Nosef.



Thursday was a big day for Nosef, who was elected as a leader of the Southern Region of the Republican National Committee, also making him a Vice Chairman of the RNC. As a member, he has a full schedule while in D.C.



"I think I will be able to go to one of the balls and the president is supposed to be there," said Nosef. "I think that'll be a special time for all the hundred thousand people that are there."



Governor Phil Bryant has already started posting photos of his various stops. He's become a vocal supporter and friend of the president-elect. Other Mississippians also have a close relationship with Trump's soon-to-be chief of staff and now former RNC Chairman Reince Priebus.



"For all those reasons it makes tomorrow special," said Nosef. "In addition to the fact we hope it pays dividends obviously for the state."



A handful of state legislators are also there to watch the peaceful transfer of power. Senator Joey Fillingane is among them and says he's excited to see what a Trump White House will bring for Mississippi.



"We want somebody fresh and new, maybe a little course at times," noted Fillingane. "Maybe a little outside the box at times. But someone different, Somebody who's going to bring the voice of the working man and women."

