Smith County residents survive tornado

Residents near Raleigh spent most of the day cleaning up from the Thursday morning tornado that struck just after 8 a.m.

One home off County Road 540-2 had significant roof damage. The twister tore the metal panels back, exposing Amos Perkins' home to the elements and causing some water damage inside.

Just down the road, Casey Daniels was hunkered down in the bathroom with his two little ones when he heard the twister churning towards him.

"Everything got still. You could hear that whooo (a train sound). Sounded like a train and it just got on top of us before anything," said Daniels. "Got the youngins in the bathroom, got daddy, him in there and you could feel the house shaking."



County officials say there were several other structures damaged in the storm. Several vehicles and tractors were heavily damaged after the roofs of sheds and barns fell under the heavy pressure of the twister.

County E.O.C. Director Brian Warren said there were no injuries in the storm.

