Fallen power lines entangled semi trucks on I-20

Traffic is back moving on I-20 at Springridge Road in Clinton. Power lines fell entangling semi-trucks closing the interstate Thursday.

"The storms took down a power pole on I-20," said Mark Jones, the Director of Communications for the city of Clinton.



Causing major chaos in the City of Clinton. Springridge Road at I-20 was gridlocked after power poles and lines fell closing all lanes of traffic in both directions.



"One of the initial truckers that got entangled in the downed lines mentioned it may have been a lightening strike," said Jones. "But, at some point, the lines fell across the interstate and got entangled in three semi-trailer trucks."



As yellow lights flashed, Clinton Police directed traffic while crews worked to make repairs.



"Right now, Halls wrecking is moving those off the interstate," added Jones. "Traffic is flowing but is extremely slow through the area. So, we ask drivers to avoid the area and use Highway 80 in Clinton."



Entergy is stretching power lines back across I-20. The City of Clinton wants you to be aware of lane changes and slow moving traffic in the area.

