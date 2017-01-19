Arrest made in Renaissance burglaries in Ridgeland

There are new developments in a Ridgeland burglary case. Police made an arrest in the burglaries at the Renaissance on Highland Colony Parkway.

Detective Sergeant Brett Bertucci tells us 49-year-old Darrah Williams was arrested and is charged. We have also confirmed Williams is wanted by Canton Police for three burglaries.

Williams was taken into custody Wednesday by Ridgeland P-D.

Monday a Ridgeland officer doing business checks at Renaissance spotted shattered glass. The thief pried open front doors and targeted cash once he was inside.

Five stores were hit; Justice for Girls, Aqua the Day Spa, Merle Norman, GNC and White House Black Market.

