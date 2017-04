All lanes have been cleared following an accident on I-20, west of Highway 18, but traffic is moving slowly.

Earlier, MDOT temporarily closed the I-20 westbound ramp to Springridge Road (Exit 36) to allow Entergy crews to complete repairs. That closure was expected to last about 40 minutes.

Power lines fell across all lanes of traffic in both directions earlier this evening.

