Obama presidency honored in Jackson

In a matter of hours, the first African American President of this country will leave the White House as Donald Trump takes office. Thursday night a group in Jackson wanted to pay homage to Barack Obama's service to this nation.

Councilmen Kenneth Stokes and De'Keither Stamps joined others at Jackson City Hall to remember the Obama Presidency and to reflect on his eight years as Commander in Chief.

They also wanted to express their concerns about the Trump administration.

"The oppression, they're opening the doors for the wolves to come into the hen house," said Councilman Stamps. "That's all this is, and we must safeguard our young people."

Stamps and other speakers encouraged the group to remain vigilant and to hold the 45th President accountable for how he treats all Americans.

