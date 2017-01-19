Quinton Campbell drops 26 pts as Southern Miss beats North Texas

Press Release from Southern Miss Athletics

Southern Miss roared to a 21-2 run after facing its first deficit all game and never looked back, picking up its third consecutive Conference USA home win with a decision over North Texas on Thursday night.

Quinton Campbell scored a career-high 26 points (8-for-14 from the field), the most by a Golden Eagle since Kourtlin Jackson's 40 in the 2016 season finale at Marshall. The Black and Gold have also won three consecutive league games inside Reed Green Coliseum for the first time in the Doc Sadler era.

"Offensively, we are not turning the ball over and that's giving us some opportunities," head coach Doc Sadler said. "Quinton hit some shots early. The first half, we didn't get to the free-throw line enough. Our bench was good. Rob Thomas hit a big three-pointer and Michael Ramey hit three or four shots. Eddie Davis for 15 minutes was as good as he had been for several weeks, and Bilal [Abdur-Rahim] gave us several good minutes."

The first half was a tale of two runs. Southern Miss ended the stanza on a 14-2 run over the final 8:04. Michael Ramey's pull-up jumper from slightly beyond the free-throw line closed the half with a 31-20 advantage for the home team, and the squad then carried that momentum into the second for what became a 38-20 margin. Robert Thomas III

The Golden Eagles also exploded out of the tip-off for a 10-1 lead that forced North Texas to burn a timeout before the first media stoppage.

Deckie Johnson's three-pointer with 1:41 remaining was North Texas' only single-digit deficit of the second half. Southern Miss, however, would make eight of its nine free-throw attempts over the final 37 seconds to seal the deal.

"I knew going into the game that North Texas was a team that was capable of scoring points, especially in transition," Sadler said. "I thought our defense was about as good as it could be until the last seven or eight minutes. Early in the game we were aggressive and got some turnovers, and that's what I wanted out of this team tonight."

The Golden Eagles, now 3-3 in Conference USA, will be home again Saturday when Rice comes in for a 4 p.m. matchup.

