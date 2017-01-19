Taylor Manuel has 15 pts but Ole Miss falls at #5 South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Alaina Coates had 15 points and 15 rebounds for her 54th career double-double, and All-America forward A'ja Wilson returned from a sprained ankle as No. 5 South Carolina defeated Mississippi 65-46 on Thursday night to stay perfect in Southeastern Conference play.

The 6-foot-5 Wilson missed the previous two games after hurting her right ankle at Florida on Jan. 8. The Gamecocks' leading scorer got a huge cheer when she was announced in the starting lineup and played fluidly in 15 minutes of action, with six points and four rebounds.

Coates, Wilson's 6-4 post partner, continued to dominate down low for South Carolina (16-1, 6-0 Southeastern Conference). The two fueled a 13-3 closing run in the second quarter as the Gamecocks took control, Coates scoring six points and Wilson four as South Carolina led 37-22 at halftime.

