MBI makes arrest in Warren County hit and run - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

});
breaking

MBI makes arrest in Warren County hit and run

Posted by Bob Burks, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Kella Maurice Jones.....Source: MBI Kella Maurice Jones.....Source: MBI
WARREN COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) Agents have charged Kella Maurice Jones, 25, with felony leaving the scene of an accident which causes death. The charges stem from the apparent hit and run death of 22-year-old Ricky Austin Smith of Vicksburg.

Just before 10:00 p.m. Thursday (01/19), the Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a hit and run on Highway 61 near the Yokena community.

Jones, of 210 Mulberry Street in Port Gibson, is being held in the Warren County Jail awaiting his initial court appearance.

MBI was assisted by the Mississippi Highway Patrol and Warren County Sheriff.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly