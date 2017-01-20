MBI makes arrest in Warren County hit and run

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) Agents have charged Kella Maurice Jones, 25, with felony leaving the scene of an accident which causes death. The charges stem from the apparent hit and run death of 22-year-old Ricky Austin Smith of Vicksburg.

Just before 10:00 p.m. Thursday (01/19), the Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a hit and run on Highway 61 near the Yokena community.

Jones, of 210 Mulberry Street in Port Gibson, is being held in the Warren County Jail awaiting his initial court appearance.

MBI was assisted by the Mississippi Highway Patrol and Warren County Sheriff.

