Thursday's storms left some Simpson County storm victims overwhelmed by Mother Nature

A powerful tornado moved through Simpson County Thursday and left a big mess for storm victims to clean up.

"The bad weather came through this area," said Emergency Director Glenn Jennings. They were approximately 25 homes that were damaged and three were destroyed."

Waylon Kennedy's home is included in that number. In fact, he was inside the home with his dog.

"It started raining, really windy, and it just got dead quiet," said Kennedy.

That's when the storm victim said the unthinkable happened.

"I saw the tornado coming and I saw the big pecan tree go," said Kennedy. "It just looked like a big, old gray wall and just got up. When it got to the pines, I jumped and grabbed my dog and me and her jumped in the closet."

Seeing how the twister damaged his home, Kennedy said he is lucky to even be alive.

"This is the first time I had one come at me," added Kennedy. "I mean right over the top of me, as I said I was a little shook up."

A street over, neighbor Michael Kohen shares the same story of fear and shock as the bad weather circled around his home in the early morning hours.

"It sounded like just what people say, a train coming through and it happened so fast we hardly knew what to do," said Kohen. "I just grabbed the mattress and we were just about to get under there and it got quiet and it was over with. I am very thankful to be alive. It is nothing but the Lord."

These storm victims say they plan to stick together because it will be a long road to recovery.

