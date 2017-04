Franklin County Emergency Management officials say a small portion of the Gayle Evans Lake Dam broke.

And with a beaver dam clogging the MDOT tunnel that typically moves excess water out, eastbound lanes of Highway 84 were under 3 feet of water for some of the morning commute. Crews cleared the debris and monitored the area for most of the day.

If the dam were to fail, Highway 84 could be under 5 to 7 feet of water in some areas.

