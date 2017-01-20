Coming up on WLBT: Inauguration Day 2017

Donald Trump will be sworn in this morning as the 45th U.S. president. We'll have live coverage on air and online at msnnewsnow.com
Investigators are trying to figure out the cause of a fire at Stewpot Community Center. We'll have a live report when you join us.
The threat of severe weather returns tonight and into tomorrow night. Heather will have everything you need to know in her first alert forecast.
The 4-year-old has a broken jaw and will need surgery, but she is expected to be OK, her mother says.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
March and April are generally the time that rattlesnakes emerge from hibernation and residents at this south Texas town spotted a huge one.More >>
