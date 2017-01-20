Original Stewpot building goes up in flames

Firefighters responded to Capitol Street around 1:57 a.m. Friday morning. The original Stewpot building was up in flames.

Fire investigators have deemed the cause of the fire as accidental.

According to Division Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders, after a search, firefighters put out the fire and had it under control by 2:20 a.m.

One civilian is being treated by AMR for smoke inhalation, but otherwise there are no other injuries.

