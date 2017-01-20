Original Stewpot building goes up in flames - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

});

Original Stewpot building goes up in flames

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Firefighters responded to Capitol Street around 1:57 a.m. Friday morning. The original Stewpot building was up in flames.

Fire investigators have deemed the cause of the fire as accidental. 

According to Division Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders, after a search, firefighters put out the fire and had it under control by 2:20 a.m.

One civilian is being treated by AMR for smoke inhalation, but otherwise there are no other injuries.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly