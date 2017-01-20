2 hospitalized, family dog dies after house fire

A fire engulfed a north Jackson home early Friday morning. The home is on Valley Ridge Drive near Lake Hico.

According to Chief Cleotha Sanders, the fire started at 5:37 a.m. Five people were home when the fire started.

The family dog died in the fire and two people were taken to the hospital. Officials say one had a head injury and one is being treated for smoke inhalation.

No other injuries were reported.

The family says they lost power last night and had to use a generator for power. They said they believe that was what caused it.

A fire investigator is on the way to the home to determine what caused the fire.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved