Donald Trump sworn in as 45th President of the United States

Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence were sworn in as President and Vice President of the United States of America at the 58th Presidential Inauguration. President Trump is the 45th president of the United States.

About 900,000 people gathered on the National Mall in Washington, DC.

Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant was attendance, as well as several other state lawmakers

Following the inauguration, Governor Bryant released this statement:

“It was an honor watching Donald J. Trump take the oath of office and become the 45th President of the United States," said Governor Bryant. "I know he and his team are already working to create jobs, secure the borders, bolster national security and help the country once again be the shining city on a hill. Mississippi stands ready to help President Trump’s Administration make America great again.”

Trump was worn in at noon eastern time, followed by his inaugural speech. He reiterated his bold promises of new jobs, infrastructure, improved borders and other ways the U.S. would be "winning" under his administration.

Among Trump's first official business attended to after the ceremony was signing orders to nominate his cabinet and cabinet-level picks.

Schedule (All times EST)

8:30 a.m. President-elect Trump will attend a church service with his family at Saint John's Church, across the street from the White House.

9:30 a.m. Trump will attend a White House tea reception hosted by President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama. Pence and his family will also be in attendance.

10:30 a.m. The President-elect and his family will travel to the US Capitol for the swearing in ceremony.

12 p.m. President-elect Trump and Vice President-elect Pence will be sworn in. The ceremony concludes and President Trump and Vice-President Pence will bid farewell to the Obamas and the Bidens. The Obamas will then board "Executive One."

1:00 p.m. President Trump, Vice-President Pence, Melania Trump and Karen Pence will attend a joint congressional inaugural committee luncheon.

2:30 p.m. The President and Vice-President will attend a military review.

3 p.m. Trump and Pence, along with their families will attend the inaugural parade in stands just outside of the White House.

At 7 p.m. Trump and Pence, along with their wives, will attend the Liberty and Freedom Ball followed by the Military Ball.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved