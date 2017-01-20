Inmate injured in fight at Raymond Detention Center - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Inmate injured in fight at Raymond Detention Center

JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

According to Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason, an early morning fight between inmates at the Raymond Detention Center left one inmate injured.

Investigators are working to figure out what caused the fight.

Both Hinds County Deputies and Clinton police responded but Sheriff Mason says that the fight was already under control when they arrived.

