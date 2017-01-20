Students view inauguration in the classroom

Fifth and sixth grade students at First Presbyterian Day School say they've been keeping up with the election all year long and for many of them it was the first time they've seen the Inauguration Ceremony unfold.

"I was kind of young whenever the last inauguration happened," student Kimmons Sheppard said. "I liked seeing it today because I haven't ever seen one before."

It was an event, many say, they didn't ever expect President Trump to get to, but they're happy with the outcome they saw today.

"I learned that anything can happen," student Molly Baldwin said, "and that miracles can happen."

Teachers say even with the negativity and controversy that surround this election they wanted to give students the chance to experience this historical event.

"In history, we learn about the differing points of view and how to respect each other through it," history teacher, Leigh Ann Moore said. "That's what the world is... People trying to get along and make the best decisions for our country."

One student from FPDS even made the trip to D.C. to see the President being sworn in.

