Rankin County: Two arrests made, more than $250K in drugs seized

Thursday night the Rankin County a Drug Interdiction Task Force Deputy seized 20 pounds of methamphetamine on I-20.

Sheriff Bryan Bailey said around 9:44 p.m. Rankin County Interstate Interdiction Task Force Deputy John Johnson, with the Pearl Police Department, made a traffic stop on a silver Nissan Altima on I-20 near Pelahatchie.

Bailey said during the traffic stop the deputy noticed a smell of marijuana coming from the car and a probable cause search of the vehicle revealed a suitcase containing approximately 20 pounds of methamphetamine, which was located in the trunk of the vehicle. The street value of the methamphetamine ice is approximately $260,000.

While deputies were placing the driver, Giovanni Ramos and passenger, Linda Hernandez, into custody, Ramos fled from deputies attempting to get back inside the car, but was stopped and taken into custody.

Officials say a handgun was recovered from inside the driver’s area of the vehicle.

Both Ramos and Hernandez were arrested and transported to the Rankin County Jail and charged with aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine.

District Attorney Michael Guest will bring the pair before Rankin County Court Judge Kent McDaniel for an initial appearance.

No bond has been set at this time.

