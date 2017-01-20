FIRST ALERT: Another round of severe weather possible Saturday night

Another round of severe weather is expected in Mississippi Saturday night.

Here's the time line below:



THE LULL – SATURDAY AFTERNOON



There will be a big lull in the activity through Saturday afternoon – that will feature partly sunny skies and warm southerly breezes, pushing highs deep into the 70s. During this time, we don't expect much, if any, rain to occur across central Mississippi.



SATURDAY NIGHT



Timing: 6 p.m. Saturday – 2 am. Sunday

Threats: Large hail, isolated tornado, strong winds

Highest Severe Weather Potential: Along and north of I-20



With the cold core upper low moving across the area; this could be the catalyst for large hail production amid the possibility of damaging winds and an isolated tornado.



