Terry man sentenced for bankruptcy fraud

Kenneth Bowman, Jr., 63, of Terry, was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Tom S. Lee to five years of supervised probation.

Bowman was also ordered to pay $86,849.34 in restitution for bankruptcy fraud, announced U. S. Attorney Gregory K. Davis, Acting U. S. Trustee Henry G. Hobbs, Jr. of Region 5, and FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Freeze.

Bowman pled guilty to the charge on September 13, 2016.

Bowman, as the officer and representative of Piggly Wiggly of Crystal Springs, Inc., a debtor in Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the Southern District of Mississippi, embezzled approximately $101,733.55 from the bankruptcy estate.

Bowman appropriated to his own use estate funds belonging to the debtor, specifically making checks payable to cash and using the cash to satisfy his personal debts, and reducing assets available to creditors.

The Office of the U. S. Trustee and the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Mississippi referred the matter to the U. S. Attorney for prosecution.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Trustee assisted in the investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Mary Helen Wall and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Sammye S. Tharpe prosecuted the case.





Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.