Bats invade Magee Elementary cafeteria

Bats invaded a Simpson County elementary school, forcing officials to take removal actions and other precautionary measures.

For the past several days more than 670 Magee Elementary students have been bused to the high school and middle and high school for lunch because of a bat infestation in the cafeteria.

Simpson County School District Superintendent Greg Paes told us Magee Elementary staff discovered about a dozen bats in the cafeteria last Wednesday.

A company was hired to remove the flying mammals that can carry viral diseases like rabies. The superintendent said when students returned to school Tuesday at least one bat was still in the building.

"We've always had bats in the gym," said parent Bailee Warren.

She has two children at Magee Elementary.

The concerned mother is glad they're eating off campus but says it's been a problem for decades.

"You could hear them up there or whatever even when I was in school," added Warren. "They weren't a problem. They just were kinda in the gym. So they've kinda migrated over to the cafeteria, and we have to take precautions".

Superintendent Paes said the bat problem should be eradicated this weekend.

They hope to serve lunch in the cafeteria Monday.

Meanwhile, he added that this will be the last semester for students at the decades-old facility on 8th Street.

This fall students will move into a new $10 million dollar elementary school being built on Highway 49.

