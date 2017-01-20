Adams County: Missing men found, rescued

Adams County Sheriff's Deputies, Adams County Search and Rescue and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife and Fisheries search and rescue teams located two missing men Friday.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said the two missing men went missing Wednesday night and were found around 10:20 a.m. today.

Patten said 35-year-old Jimmy Pruitt and 49-year-old Stephen White were searching for 13 missing cattle that Pruitt owned around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on Tate Road, when they went missing. The two men are neighbors.

Patten said the men were on four-wheelers that were washed away by the heavy rainfall and storms in the Natchez area.

The men were trapped by the rushing water on Coles Creek for two days.

On Thursday, a family member reported the men missing.

Search and rescue teams found them stranded on a bank beside Coles Creek near Moss Grove Road, where the water had risen.

Sheriff Patten said Pruitt and White were not harmed.

"They're just tired, hungry and cold" said the Sheriff.

