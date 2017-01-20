Darrah Williams' lengthy criminal history

MSNewsNow has dug deeper into the criminal history of the man police are calling a serial burglar. Forty-nine-year-old Darrah Williams was arrested and charged in connection with the Ridgeland Renaissance burglaries Thursday.

It took less than a week for investigators in Ridgeland and other Madison county cities, to link 16 burglaries back to Darrah Williams. Business owners victimized by him, like Nicole Davis, who owns private collection in Madison, are glad he's off the streets.

"I was so glad they did," said Davis. "So grateful to Madison and Ridgeland police department for just getting on it and being non-stop and vigilant about finding him."

Our investigation found Williams rap sheet dates back more than three decades. During that time, he's been charged with burglary in Hinds, Warren, and Jackson counties.

He has been convicted 10 times since 1986, and sentenced to over 60 years for the crimes, but was released early and paroled on many of the charges.

Repeatedly he was arrested while out on parole, charged with burglary over and over.

In 2007 he was arrested in connection with 37 business burglaries in Vicksburg but only convicted on a few. Burglary victims are hoping this time, his jail time sticks.

"Obviously he thinks this is the only thing he can do in his life to help himself and I hate it for him," said Davis.

Below is the Mississippi Department of Corrections full criminal history on Darrah Williams.

His convictions include:

8/14/86 sentenced to 24 months’ probation in Hinds County for nonresidential burglary

3/12/1987 sentenced to serve 2 years in Hinds County for nonresidential burglary (same charge from 1986)

8/7/89 sentenced for three burglary convictions, with seven years each for two convictions and six years on the third conviction, all from Warren County. He had a total of 20 years to serve.

He was twice paroled and returned before being sentenced again on 6/7/1996 for two nonresidential burglary convictions in Warren County, for which he received one 5-year term and one 4-year term. He then had 29 years to serve. He was released on ERS 7/28/05 and then returned on 2/1/06

8/21//07 sentenced for four nonresidential burglary convictions and one attempt in Warren County. He received seven years to serve for each conviction and five years on the attempt with some terms concurrent.

1/13/12 sentenced for two burglaries in Jackson County for which he received four years to serve and five years’ probation on each.

