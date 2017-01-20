Mississippi group leaves for trip to Women's March on Washington

Bags were packed early and the signs made.

More than 50 Mississippi women are geared up to be some of the voices among the thousands at the Women's March on Washington.

Women's rights were the original purpose but it's morphed into being more about human rights and a protest against the statements of now-President Donald Trump.

"A woman has a right to say what and when she can do something to her body," said Tarsha Parker of Greenville. "Nobody should have a right to take that choice from her. He stands for everything that we stand against. And I think this March is definitely going to give us a voice in that."

The group didn't warm and fuzzy feelings watching Friday's transfer of power. In fact, it was only more fuel to the fire of why they've decided to march in an effort to maintain their rights.

"Barack Obama was so supportive of women's rights, equal rights," noted Patricia McLeod from Ocean Springs. "I just feel like Trump is the exact opposite. I feel like I'm being dragged back to the 1950's. I'm very worried. I'm very concerned. I'm scared."

Among the crowd was one man who said you can't ignore the concerns of these women.

"I want them to know that I value their opinion and understand their fears and trepidation and want to be there and solidarity for them," said Malcolm Baker-Camps.

They'll ride all night. Get out to march and get right back on the bus to return to Mississippi.

"We are America," said Ana Maria Rosato. "That's what it is. And were saying these are all values and these are the values we expect someone walking into the White House to hold as opposed to the ones that he's been spouting off since he started this."

