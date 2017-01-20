Lawmakers consider developing brain injury rehab center for Mississippi

Mississippi lawmakers could approve development of a residential rehabilitation center for people recovering from brain injuries.



To receive such care now, patients are being sent to Atlanta and other places out of state.



Lee Jenkins, Executive Director of the Mississippi Brain Injury Association, said the organization has been working for years to get such a center in the state.



House Bill 478 says a post-acute residential facility for brain injury rehabilitation would have to be at least 25 miles from the nearest acute care rehabilitation hospital and at least five miles from any city with 10,000 or more residents. The residential center could not receive Medicaid payments.



The bill passed the House 116-0 Thursday and moves to the Senate for more work.





(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)