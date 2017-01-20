FIRST ALERT: Stay prepared for severe weather

Being prepared and staying aware is the key to staying safe during severe weather.

"I can't stress enough when we are talking about not just one round, but multiple rounds of severe weather that you stay weather aware," said First Alert Chief Meteorologist Dave Roberts. "That you are conscious the weather can change very quickly and very rapidly."



You can be in the path of spiraling winds, heavy downpours and excessive hail in an instant. Roberts said it's critical you make a family emergency plan and identify a safe room to take cover.



"Make sure your car is gassed up. Make sure your cell phone is always charged," added Roberts. "You need to be able to get somewhere and can communicate if you are injured or need to reach somebody. So, make sure you have access to communication and information."



If you are at home, go to the lowest floor and into a room where there are no windows. If you are outside, run to the lowest lying area like a ditch and take cover.

Lastly, if you are out in public, at a restaurant or store, find the bathrooms or stock rooms where there are no windows.



"Have it in the front of your mind that the weather can change in an instant and you may have to take action," said Roberts. "Just be ready to do whatever you have to do and that's actually how you stay safe through a storm. We don't want you to worry, we don't want you to panic. We will do all the worrying for you and we will do the warning for you as well. We just need you to be safe."

