Simpson County residents cleanup after tornado damage

Cleanup begins after a tornado tore through Simpson County Thursday.

The first full day of cleanup began in Simpson County after a tornado touched down doing some major damage.

We spoke with storm victims who say it will be long road to recovery.

Friday volunteers are moving in to help storm victims pickup the pieces, but they admit it won't be easy.

"We will be here through the long-haul because that's what family does," said Pastor Chris Garcia.

Pastor Chris Garica had his hands full helping his parishioners who lost just about everything in Magee.

"Stuff can be replaced, but people can't and it just that fact they lived through this," said Garcia.

Janet Runnel's parents own the home the powerful storm all but destroyed..

"I was shocked, stunned, I guess u can say upset seeing the house you grew up in gone gets you upset," said Runnels.

The Simpson County resident is not sure what her family would do if it wasn't for the volunteers lending their time and helping hand.

"This is our first time ever having to go through something like this, so it's all new to us and we don't know what to do really."

More than 20 homes were damaged and another three were destroyed in Simpson County.

Now utility crews are working to restore power to the storm ravaged area and public works crews continued to remove downed trees and debris out the streets so these people can get back to some normalcy.

"It is amazing no one was harmed with all the damage we see out here," said Red Cross volunteer Jewreel Crisler.

The Red Cross was also spotted going door to door providing assistance and comforting words during this tough time.

"You never know when it could be your day, tomorrow it could be me, so that is why we are out here. They are going through things that we have never experienced and hope to never experience," said Crisler.

