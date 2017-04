A group of Mississippi high school students marched down Pennsylvania Avenue during the Trump Inaugural Parade Friday in Washington.

The Tupelo High School Golden Waves band worked for months to raise more than $100,000 to make the trip to represent this state.

They arrived in Washington Thursday on four charter buses.

The group was one of only seven bands in the country to perform in the parade.

The band played, 'This is My Country' and 'God Bless America'.

