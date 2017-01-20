Rankin County drug task force seizes 3 kilos of cocaine on I-20

Rankin County Deputy Sheriff William Lindley and Rankin County Interstate Interdiction Task Force Deputy Robbie Reid of the Pearl Police Department made a traffic stop on a silver Jeep Cherokee on I- 20 near Pelahatchie around 12:10 a.m. Friday morning .

During the traffic stop, the deputies suspected the vehicle was carrying drugs and contraband and after a consensual search of the vehicle, the lawmen discovered about 3 kilograms of cocaine in a hidden compartment.

The driver, identified as Alejandro Hiriarte-Ramirez and passenger Elroy Serrano-Torres, were arrested and transported to the Rankin County Jail and charged with aggravated trafficking of cocaine.

District Attorney Michael Guest will bring the pair before Rankin County Court Judge Kent McDaniel for an initial appearance.

The retail value of the cocaine is estimated to be $90,000 dollars.

No bond has been set at this time.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved