Mark Jones, with the City of Clinton, said the 36 exit on-ramp eastbound from Springridge Road and the westbound off-ramp to Springridge Road will experience intermittent closures until about 10:30 tonight.

Entergy has completed their repairs: however, Comcast and AT&T will need to run cables that were damaged during Thursday night's storms.

Please be on alert and watch out for traffic interruptions in the area.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved