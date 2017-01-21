Tornado Watch remains in effect for parts of southern Mississippi

The Tornado Watch for portions of Southeastern Louisiana, Southern Mississippi, and Coastal Waters remains in effect until 7 a.m.

Primary threats include:

A few tornadoes likely

Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible

Isolated very large hail events to 2 inches in diameter possible

An expanding area of thunderstorms is expected to move east-northeastward across this watch through the overnight hours, into a favorable destabilizing and inland-spreading Gulf air mass.

Other, more isolated activity is possible ahead of the main complex as well. Forecast ingredients support all modes of severe weather including a tornado threat.

The tornado watch area is approximately along and 100 statute miles north and south of a line from 40 miles southwest of Baton Rouge LA to 60 miles east-southeast of Pine Belt MS.



A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.

MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE:

ADAMS

AMITE

CLARKE

COPIAH

COVINGTON

FORREST

FRANKLIN

GEORGE

GREENE

HANCOCK

HARRISON

JACKSON

JASPER

JEFFERSON

JEFFERSON DAVIS

JONES

LAMAR

LAUDERDALE

LAWRENCE

LINCOLN

MARION

NEWTON

PEARL RIVER

PERRY

PIKE

SIMPSON

SMITH

STONE

WALTHALL

WAYNE

WILKINSON

