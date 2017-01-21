MEMA says search, rescue teams deployed to assist Forrest County

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has received reports of extensive damage from ongoing severe weather Saturday morning.

Forrest, Lamar and Perry counties are all reporting structural damage. MEMA is coordinating response efforts.

Search and Rescue teams are being deployed to assist Forrest County emergency management in the Hattiesburg area.

There are power lines and debris over a large area so the public is asked to avoid traveling.

The State Emergency Operations Center is activated providing resources as needed from counties.

MEMA will provide updates as information becomes available. The best way to get up-to-date information during this event is to “Like” MEMA on Facebook, or “Follow” us on twitter @msema.



