Hattiesburg Salvation Army damaged during storms

"The Hattiesburg Salvation Army was not spared by a tornado that blew through the Pine Belt early Saturday morning," said Salvation Army Communications Director Jon Kalahar.

Before the sun rose, Corps Officer, Captain Patrick Connelly arrived on his campus and knew it was bad.

“Before first light, I could tell there were windows blown out and standing water in the buildings,” said Captain Connelly.

Captain Connelly says the winds also peeled back the roofs on every building on campus. The Hattiesburg Salvation Army facilities include a homeless shelter, church sanctuary and classrooms, administrative offices, and a Boys and Girls Club for after school programs.

“This won’t stop us. In fact, we will have feeding trucks on our campus feeding lunch to those in the area who are in need,” said Captain Connelly.

The Jackson Salvation Army is sending two mobile feeding units to Hattiesburg to help. One of the vehicles contains a full kitchen capable of feeding hundreds of meals a day.

The Hattiesburg Salvation Army is located at 5670 Highway 49 in Hattiesburg.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.