MEMA: More than 20 injured; damage provided by county

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has confirmed three deaths and more than 20 injuries from severe weather that struck south Mississippi Saturday morning.

There is extensive damage from a tornado in Forrest County in and around the cities of Hattiesburg and Petal.

Gov. Phil Bryant has authorized a State of Emergency to provide state resources.

The State Emergency Operations Center is activated with MEMA and key state agencies coordinating resources to the affected areas.

Search and Rescue:

Two state search and rescue teams, Mississippi Task Force Two and Three have been deployed to Forrest County.

MS Department of Public Safety:

28 troopers have deployed to assist the Hattiesburg Police Department and Forrest County with search and rescue and traffic control.

MS Department of Transportation:

Highway 43 in Marion County is closed due to flooding. All other major state roadways are open.

There are power lines and debris over a large area so the public is asked to avoid traveling.

Eight MDOT Law Enforcement Officers have been deployed to assist the Hattiesburg Police Department

Salvation Army:

Three Canteen Units have been deployed to assist in the Hattiesburg area.

MS Department of Health:

Coordinating additional ambulance services to Hattiesburg and other affected areas

MS Department of Human Services:

Supervising shelter operations with American Red Cross

Shelter open:

Forrest County Multipurpose Center, 962 Sullivan Drive, Hattiesburg.

Petal Civic Center, 712A S Main St, Petal - opens at 5 p.m.

Lamar County Community Center, 226 Pinewood Dr, Hattiesburg - opens at 5 p.m.

MS National Guard:

Conducting aerial damage assessments.

Providing equipment from Camp Shelby for debris removal.

Power Outages:

There are more than 16,000 customers without power statewide.

Mississippi Power crews continued working into the night on restoration efforts following extensive damage caused by a tornado in the Pine Belt early Saturday morning. Presently, approximately 3,600 customers are without service.

Mississippi Power’s damage assessment has been completed and work on repairing the company’s power delivery system is progressing. As of 8 p.m. Saturday night, nearly 50 utility poles have been replaced.

“To get the lights back on for our customers as safely and quickly as possible, we have requested additional assistance from crews in Louisiana, Alabama, Florida and Arkansas, which are now on the scene,” Pine Belt Division Manager Michael Harvey said. “We made significant progress today and tonight we are preparing for another successful day for our customers on Sunday.”

A storm team of more than 500 linemen, engineers, vegetation management and support personnel from Mississippi Power’s Coast, Pine Belt and Meridian divisions and contract crews are taking part in the restoration effort.

Preliminary damage reports by county:

Forrest:

Numerous homes damaged in cities of Hattiesburg and Petal.

Fire Dept. in Petal damaged.

William Carey College damaged.

Numerous injuries reported

State’s search and rescue team deployed

Salvation Army building damaged

Multiple injuries reported

Jones

Multiple homes damaged, one injury reported.

Trees and power lines down.

Lamar:

Numerous homes damaged.

Perry:

Homes damaged

Damage assessments are ongoing by county and city officials.

MEMA will provide updates as information becomes available. The best way to get up-to-date information during this event is to “Like” MEMA on Facebook, or “Follow” us on twitter @msema.

