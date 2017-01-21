Large crowds attend Women's March in Downtown Jackson

Millions of women from around the world are marching in solidarity, including here in downtown Jackson.

The march was about promoting women's rights and the women there, even some men who attended, made sure their voices were heard.

The voices of women demanding equality for all echoed outside the State Capitol.

“This march is in solidarity with the Women's March in Washington," said organizer Rachel Glazer. "This is a demonstration to say women matter. We are organized and we are not going to let the next four years be a calamity for us,”

Speakers at the event couldn't agree more, talking about the importance of women's abortion rights, erasing sexism, racism and wage discrimination.

“I would like to see my people rise,” said one protester.

The march comes a day after the inauguration of our 45th President, Donald Trump. Some women said they fear for females and America with Trump in office.

“I don't like him," said another protester. "I don't think he is a good person, and I don't think he respects women.”

Not everyone agreed. The opposing side clashed with the marches over Trump, LGBT rights and the right to choose. At one point, things got so heated, the police had to step in.

“A lot of people have the misconception that the protest is against our current President Trump," said Glazer. "In fact, it is not. It is not about him, it is about the causes that are important to us.”

The women marchers say the march is the first step toward getting more respect and rights. The marchers say they still refuse to be silent and they will continue to fight for what they feel is right.

“We want to people to organize grass roots in their community," said another protester. "We want more women to run for elected positions where those issues get addressed.”

