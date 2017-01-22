4 Mississippi State set for Monday showdown at #5 South Carolina

Press Release from Mississippi State Athletics

Big Monday will be huge as the only two undefeated teams in the SEC face off in Columbia, S.C.

No. 4 Mississippi State and No. 5 South Carolina meet at 6:00pm CT on ESPN2 with the top spot in the SEC standings on the line.

The Bulldogs and Gamecocks enter Monday’s game at Colonial Life Arena 6-0 in the SEC standings. MSU boasts a 20-0 overall record, the best start in program history, while South Carolina brings a 16-1 mark into the nationally-televised contest.

In addition to the ESPN2 broadcast, fans can listen in the Golden Triangle area on WKBB-FM 100.9 and in the Corinth, Tupelo and Oxford areas on WCNA-FM 95.9. Live audio streams will also be available on www.hailstate.com/plus and the TuneIn app.

Mississippi State continued its program-best start with a 67-54 road win at Alabama on Thursday. That victory not only gave MSU a fourth-straight 20-win campaign but it also notched its school-record ninth road win of the year.

State became the first men’s or women’s program to reach 20 wins this season. The Bulldogs and UConn remain the only undefeated women’s teams. The pair joins Gonzaga as the country’s only men’s and women’s teams without a loss.

South Carolina won its 10th-straight game with a 65-46 home win against Ole Miss. That victory improved the Gamecocks to 9-0 in Colonial Life Arena this season.

SERIES VS. SOUTH CAROLINA

Monday will be the 34th meeting between the two teams, the 16th in Columbia.

South Carolina leads 17-16 and 10-5 in Columbia. The Gamecocks have won the last eight in the series after MSU took four in a row from 2008-10. USC took both meetings last season, winning 57-51 in Starkville and 66-52 in Jacksonville, Fla., in the SEC Tournament title game.

State’s last win in the series and in Columbia came Feb. 11, 2010 (55-53).

ABOUT THE GAMECOCKS

South Carolina has won 10-straight games since its only setback of the season at Duke. The Gamecocks improved to 6-0 in league play with a 65-46 home win against Ole Miss on Thursday.

South Carolina is 9-0 at Colonial Life Arena this season and has won 29-straight SEC home games.

Four Gamecocks average double figures this season, led by A’Ja Wilson’s 16.1 ppg. Alaina Coates records 14.7 ppg and 10.9 rpg. Wilson and Coates also lead five South Carolina players who average double digits in SEC contests.

QUOTABLE

“We obviously have a big one on Monday night and are excited about that opportunity, because if you’re a competitor, you love having these opportunities going against one of the best teams in the country, a tremendous coach and coaching staff, and a team that has played well all year long. They are very similar to us. They have had some of this team together for a while and other pieces of it are new, and they have really added on to that. This will be a tremendous challenge for us going in there. There will be 15-16,000 people in there hanging from the rafters, and there will be none of them hollering for us. Again, as a competitor, these are opportunities that you embrace and why you play the game. I am excited as a coach. I know that Johnnie [Harris] is, our staff, and our players are excited to have that opportunity. Hopefully our time on the road this year, as well in years past, and our seniors have prepared us for this opportunity.” — Vic Schaefer

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.