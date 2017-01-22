4 Mississippi State set for Monday showdown at #5 South Carolina

Press Release from Mississippi State Athletics
Big Monday will be huge as the only two undefeated teams in the SEC face off in Columbia, S.C.
No. 4 Mississippi State and No. 5 South Carolina meet at 6:00pm CT on ESPN2 with the top spot in the SEC standings on the line.
The Bulldogs and Gamecocks enter Monday’s game at Colonial Life Arena 6-0 in the SEC standings. MSU boasts a 20-0 overall record, the best start in program history, while South Carolina brings a 16-1 mark into the nationally-televised contest.
In addition to the ESPN2 broadcast, fans can listen in the Golden Triangle area on WKBB-FM 100.9 and in the Corinth, Tupelo and Oxford areas on WCNA-FM 95.9. Live audio streams will also be available on www.hailstate.com/plus and the TuneIn app.
Mississippi State continued its program-best start with a 67-54 road win at Alabama on Thursday. That victory not only gave MSU a fourth-straight 20-win campaign but it also notched its school-record ninth road win of the year.
State became the first men’s or women’s program to reach 20 wins this season. The Bulldogs and UConn remain the only undefeated women’s teams. The pair joins Gonzaga as the country’s only men’s and women’s teams without a loss.
South Carolina won its 10th-straight game with a 65-46 home win against Ole Miss. That victory improved the Gamecocks to 9-0 in Colonial Life Arena this season.
SERIES VS. SOUTH CAROLINA
ABOUT THE GAMECOCKS
QUOTABLE
Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.