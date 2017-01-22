Recovery efforts underway in Simpson County

Victims in Simpson County continue to clean up after a tornado tore through the area Thursday.

"Cleanup, cleanup," said Felicia Kennedy. "We've had several of our family members come over and help cleanup. We've had neighbors help cleanup. We help them and they help us."

Their garage was thrown across the street and landed in a pile of other debris.

"Our car port, our red car port," said Kennedy. "It was right here by our home."

This was just one of the things that happened to this family. Their roof was torn off, their fence was gone and barns in the back yard destroyed after a tornado touched down on Thursday.

"And that's a brand new fence some people came and help put up yesterday," explained Kennedy. "Last night we had tarp problems on our home. It ripped off one time and we fixed it about 11:00 at night and then about 4:00 this morning it completely ripped off."

Officials said more than 20 homes were damaged in this area.

Homes off C. Stringer Road in Simpson County still have tarps on them, trees are still down.

No injuries have been reported.

While they are picking up the pieces they are praying for their neighbors in Hattiesburg and Petal.

"We've felt real sorry for those people. We just hope that they recover well," Kennedy added. "I know there were some casualties, but it could have been worse. Things can be replaced. People can not be replaced."

