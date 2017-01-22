Boil water notice issued for some Jackson residents

A precautionary boil water advisory is in affect for approximately 250 connections in Jackson.

Due to the recent loss in water pressure, the City of Jackson Water/Sewer Utilities Division has issued a precautionary boil water advisory until further notice for the following area:

800-1999 Boling Street; 39213

Northwest Hills Subdivision; 39213

4200-4299 Michael Avalon Street; 39213

400-4299 Industrial Drive; 39213

Outer Circle; 39213

Shop Street; 39213

Ford Avenue; 39213

This is a precautionary advisory.

This notice does not mean that your water is unsafe, but it does mean that you must take precaution and boil your water before use.

All customers are advised to boil their drinking water until adequate pressure is restored to the system.

Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute for the following: cooking or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks feeding pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.

Residents will be notified immediately when the advisory is lifted.

For more information, customers may call 601-960-2723 during business hours or 601-960-1778 (or 601-960-1875) after 4:00 p.m. and on weekends.