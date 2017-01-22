250 left without power in Hinds County - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

});

250 left without power in Hinds County

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Entergy Source: Entergy
HINDS COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Due to rain and high winds, over 9,000 people were without power in Hinds County last night.

Mara Hartmann with Entergy said the outages are now only at 250 in Hinds County after Entergy has worked to restore them.

According to Entergy Mississippi, "a serviceman is working to determine the cause of your outage. Power will be restored as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience."

OUTAGE NUMBERS

  • Hinds County - 252
  • Madison County - 2
  • Warren County - 282
  • Rankin County - 47
  • Yalobusha County - 34
  • Tallahatchie County - 19
  • Claiborne County - 52

Entergy has 700 customers without power at the moment. 

To view Entergy's outage map, click here.

According to officials, all customers should be restored by midnight. 

However, that is subject to change. 

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly