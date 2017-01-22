250 left without power in Hinds County

The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.More >>
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.More >>
A Facebook post by a Texas police department featured a courageous cat facing off with a giant snake. But the message was be careful.More >>
A Facebook post by a Texas police department featured a courageous cat facing off with a giant snake. But the message was be careful.More >>
You've seen the quizzes on Facebook before -- they get passed around all the time. They seem innocent enough, and may be intended as such.More >>
You've seen the quizzes on Facebook before -- they get passed around all the time. They seem innocent enough, and may be intended as such.More >>
A man's social media live stream turned destructive after he walked into a New Orleans restaurant on April 20th and the store owner smashed his camera.More >>
A man's social media live stream ended violently after he walked into a New Orleans restaurant on April 20 and the restaurant owner smashed his camera.More >>
Grocery baskets and cars were not the only things found outside of the Paragould Walmart after someone left possibly 40 snakes in the parking lot.More >>
Grocery baskets and cars were not the only things found outside of the Paragould Walmart after someone left possibly 40 snakes in the parking lot.More >>