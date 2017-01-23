This Morning on WLBT: Windy today, but storms are over!

Good Monday morning! You might get blown around a bit this morning when you step outside, but you won't get rained on. The weather is settling down considerably after a rough few days. We'll have the latest on cleanup efforts in the Hattiesburg area and across the South.

There were some power outages overnight in Hinds County, after a tree fell on some Entergy equipment -- possibly as a result of the windy conditions. We'll have an update on when power will be restored to the thousands who lost it.

And today is President Trump's first Monday in office. We'll have a recap of what's been going on since his inauguration last Friday and look at what's ahead.

Join us on WLBT from 5-7 and on Fox 40 from 7-9. We're up-to-the-minute the minute you're up.

If you won't be near a television, you can always watch our live or most recent newscast online here.