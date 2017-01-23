VIDEO: Group breaks out in song while taking shelter from tornado

A group of people attending an event at Common Ground Covenant Church on West. Capitol Street Saturday night had to rush to the hallway for safety during a tornado warning.

As they waited in the hallway for the storm to pass, they began to sing together. Several people recorded and posted the videos on Facebook.

The event was put on by "The Source JXN" and organized by young adults from a variety of churches in the Metro area.

Instead of panicking, everyone came together from all walks of life and decided to sing songs of praise until the storms passed.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.