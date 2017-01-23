Suspect dies after shoot-out with Greenville police

On Saturday, Greenville police officers responded to a call about shots fired on Neff Street.

When officers arrived, they approached the suspect's house and knocked on the door. The suspect ran out of the house shooting a handgun at the officers while they shot back.

One officer struck the man and he died on the scene.

MBI is investigating and the officers involved were placed on administrative leave as protocol requires during the investigation.

